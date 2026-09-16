U.P. Trade Show: Hotels told to ensure proper arrangements

GREATER NOIDA: Days ahead of the start of the five-day UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on September 25, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed the hospitality industry to ensure proper arrangements are in place for the visitors.

Hotel operators have been asked to ensure that booking-related rules and notified rates are followed during the event and to coordinate with the administration in case of any problems. (HT Archive)

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To prepare for the influx of national and international visitors, entrepreneurs and investors, the hotel operators have been instructed to make sure that adequate rooms, cleanliness, security, parking, drinking water and other basic facilities are in order, while maintaining courteous and cooperative behaviour towards all guests, said officials on Tuesday.

Hotels have been warned against overcharging the visitors.

“No guest or visitor should be charged more than the prescribed rate. Hotel operators have been asked to ensure that booking-related rules and notified rates are followed during the event and to coordinate with the administration in case of any problems,” district magistrate Medha Roopam DM said in a statement.

Officials said the hotels should finalise their arrangements in advance so that visitors do not face inconvenience during the event that will last till September 29.

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{{^usCountry}} To be organised at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the trade show is expected to bring together businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and visitors from India and overseas, making hospitality an important part of the district’s preparations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be organised at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the trade show is expected to bring together businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and visitors from India and overseas, making hospitality an important part of the district’s preparations. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the universities, colleges and schools have been also directed to encourage students to visit the trade show and familiarise themselves with industries, startups, emerging technologies and innovation on display from across India and abroad.

According to the DM, the event will be an opportunity for youngsters to get a direct exposure of industry and emerging opportunities.

“UP International Trade Show is an important opportunity to showcase the industrial, educational, entrepreneurial and innovative potential of Uttar Pradesh on a global platform. The participation of universities, colleges and schools of the district is therefore very important,” she said.

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Institutions have also been asked to create awareness about the September 25-29 event on their campuses, putting up pamphlets and hoardings to encourage participation.

The administration said bringing students and researchers to the event could help strengthen links between educational institutions and industry, while exposing young people to entrepreneurship, research, technology and changing global business requirements.