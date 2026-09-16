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U.P. Trade Show: Hotels told to ensure proper arrangements

GREATER NOIDA: Days ahead of the start of the five-day UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on September 25, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed the hospitality industry to ensure proper arrangements are in place for the visitors

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:46:00 IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Days ahead of the start of the five-day UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on September 25, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed the hospitality industry to ensure proper arrangements are in place for the visitors.

Hotel operators have been asked to ensure that booking-related rules and notified rates are followed during the event and to coordinate with the administration in case of any problems. (HT Archive)
Hotel operators have been asked to ensure that booking-related rules and notified rates are followed during the event and to coordinate with the administration in case of any problems. (HT Archive)

To prepare for the influx of national and international visitors, entrepreneurs and investors, the hotel operators have been instructed to make sure that adequate rooms, cleanliness, security, parking, drinking water and other basic facilities are in order, while maintaining courteous and cooperative behaviour towards all guests, said officials on Tuesday.

Hotels have been warned against overcharging the visitors.

“No guest or visitor should be charged more than the prescribed rate. Hotel operators have been asked to ensure that booking-related rules and notified rates are followed during the event and to coordinate with the administration in case of any problems,” district magistrate Medha Roopam DM said in a statement.

Officials said the hotels should finalise their arrangements in advance so that visitors do not face inconvenience during the event that will last till September 29.

Meanwhile, the universities, colleges and schools have been also directed to encourage students to visit the trade show and familiarise themselves with industries, startups, emerging technologies and innovation on display from across India and abroad.

According to the DM, the event will be an opportunity for youngsters to get a direct exposure of industry and emerging opportunities.

“UP International Trade Show is an important opportunity to showcase the industrial, educational, entrepreneurial and innovative potential of Uttar Pradesh on a global platform. The participation of universities, colleges and schools of the district is therefore very important,” she said.

Institutions have also been asked to create awareness about the September 25-29 event on their campuses, putting up pamphlets and hoardings to encourage participation.

The administration said bringing students and researchers to the event could help strengthen links between educational institutions and industry, while exposing young people to entrepreneurship, research, technology and changing global business requirements.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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