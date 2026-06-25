‘UP CM may inaugurate Noida authority’s new HQ on June 27’

Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the Noida authority’s new administrative building in Sector 96 on June 27, officials aware of the matter, who asked not to be identified, said on Wednesday.

The new office is expected to improve public service delivery by bringing all departments of the Authority under one roof, making it easier for residents to access services. (HT Archive)

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Minor traffic diversions are expected to be implemented on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on that day. The traffic police will draw up a plan once the visit schedule is formalised, said the people cited above.

The complex offers better connectivity to different sectors and adjoining areas, the people cited above said.

The new office is expected to improve public service delivery by bringing all departments of the Authority under one roof, making it easier for residents to access services, they added.

Notably, the departments currently operate from multiple locations, including the main administrative office in sectors 6, 39, 19 and 20.

“The construction of the new headquarters began on January 5, 2016, with a deadline of January 2, 2019. However, the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and contractor defaults,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority in a statement on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially planned as two towers of 18 and nine floors, respectively, the project’s design was later revised, and the complex now comprises two towers of four and eight floors, across a six-acre plot, said officials. The revised project cost is ₹390 crore, lower than the original estimate of ₹478 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially planned as two towers of 18 and nine floors, respectively, the project’s design was later revised, and the complex now comprises two towers of four and eight floors, across a six-acre plot, said officials. The revised project cost is ₹390 crore, lower than the original estimate of ₹478 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The administrative office in Sector 6 has a paucity of space and lacks dedicated parking facilities, said officials. As a result, visitors often park vehicles along the road, leading to traffic congestion in the area, they said.