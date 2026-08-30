UPPCB tells Noida to act on ‘waste dumping’ near wetlands

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has directed the Noida authority to act on representations alleging the dumping of municipal solid waste and construction debris in and around in-situ wetlands in sectors 137 and 49.

Photo for representation (HT Archive)

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In a letter dated August 18 and addressed to the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, the UPPCB’s regional office in Noida asked the authority to direct the concerned officer to take steps to ensure compliance.

The direction follows the National Green Tribunal’s July 24 order, which recorded an applicant’s submission that “the said representations have not been considered till now.”

NGT was told that representations regarding the alleged dumping had been pending without action since 2025. One representation was submitted on July 30, 2025, while another was submitted on July 10, 2026.

In the letter, UPPCB formally communicated the tribunal’s direction to the Noida authority, effectively placing the responsibility for examining the complaints before the civic agency.

The NGT had directed the UPPCB to ensure that the Noida authority acted on the representations, stating: “member secretary, UPPCB, is directed to ensure that the Noida authority takes appropriate action on the above representations failing which the needful will be done by the UPPCB.”

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{{^usCountry}} The tribunal also recorded the Noida authority’s assurance during the hearing that appropriate remedial action would be taken if additional copies of the representations were provided to its counsel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal also recorded the Noida authority’s assurance during the hearing that appropriate remedial action would be taken if additional copies of the representations were provided to its counsel. {{/usCountry}}

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The August 18 letter is the latest administrative step in the matter.

The representations relate specifically to the alleged disposal of municipal waste and construction debris around the wetlands. The tribunal has not recorded a finding establishing that the alleged dumping took place. Its July order dealt with the representations submitted by the applicant and directed the authorities to take appropriate action on them.

The matter is part of a larger environmental case concerning pollution in Noida, including issues relating to the irrigation canal in and around sector 137. The NGT has listed the matter for October 7, when the progress in the proceedings can be placed before the tribunal.