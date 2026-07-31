UPPCL detects 43.6kW power theft at 17 more locations in GB Nagar

NOIDA: A day after six individuals were booked for electricity theft and power supply to three defaulting premises was disconnected in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Thursday allegedly detected power theft at 17 more premises across two inspections with a combined unauthorised connected load of around 43.6kW, officials said.

The latest inspection was carried out by enforcement and raid teams under the directions of chief engineer (distribution), Noida zone. (HT archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest inspection was carried out by enforcement and raid teams under the directions of chief engineer (distribution), Noida zone.

During the first operation, enforcement team-II, accompanied by junior engineer (enforcement) Pawan Kumar inspected areas fed by the 33/11kV Chhajarsi substation in Dadri.

Officials said electricity theft was detected at 10 premises across Green Park Colony, Razzak Colony, Mevatiya, Neelkanth Colony, Dawai Nagar and Adarsh Nagar.

Those booked were identified as Sonu (2kW), Salimuddin (2.63kW), Nikhat Parveen (3.69kW), Kausar (2.37kW), Mukhtar (1.98kW), Rizwan (2.60kW), Virendra Yadav (2.40kW), Islam (3.37kW), Anjum (2kW) and Devi Singh (2.70kW).

In another operation, the team carried out inspections in Phalaida Bangar village under the 33/11kV Rabupura substation in Greater Noida. During the drive, officials detected alleged electricity theft at seven more premises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Those booked in Rabupura were identified as Bunty (2.045kW), Rohit (2.181kW), Dharmendra Bhati (2.043kW), Sonu (2.562kW), Bharat (2.73kW), Sudesh (3.355kW) and Lokesh (2.944kW). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those booked in Rabupura were identified as Bunty (2.045kW), Rohit (2.181kW), Dharmendra Bhati (2.043kW), Sonu (2.562kW), Bharat (2.73kW), Sudesh (3.355kW) and Lokesh (2.944kW). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the 17 cases together accounted for an unauthorised connected load of approximately 43.60kW. FIRs are being registered against all the accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida.

“The enforcement campaign in high line-loss areas is being intensified to check power theft and minimise revenue losses. FIRs are being lodged against all consumers found indulging in unauthorised electricity use, and similar surprise inspections will continue in vulnerable areas,” said an executive engineer of the urban electricity distribution division (enforcement), Noida.

Chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL Noida zone) Sanjay Kumar Jain said: “Electricity theft not only causes financial losses to the power utility but also affects the quality and reliability of supply to genuine consumers. Our teams are carrying out regular inspections in high line-loss areas, and anyone found stealing electricity will face legal action under the provisions of the Electricity Act,” Jain said.