UPSRTC expands e-bus network despite low initial ridership in Noida

Noida: With the newly launched fleet of 100 electric buses witnessing a low footfall, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has introduced five routes connecting Botanical Garden with Jewar, Delhi and Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday, adding that five more routes are under consideration to improve commuting.

UPSRTC’s current priority is to establish a reliable and accessible public transport network for a smooth and comfortable travel for passengers across the region, said officials (HT Photos)

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Officials, however, said the UPSRTC’s current priority is to establish a reliable and accessible public transport network for a smooth and comfortable travel for passengers across the region, instead of raising the ridership.

“On Monday (June 15), we launched five new routes and, in coordination with the Noida authority, we are planning to introduce more routes. The bus service will be available at intervals of 15 to 20 minutes, ensuring convenient connectivity for commuters at every stop,” said Manoj Kumar, regional manager, UPSRTC Noida.

“Currently, our focus is on providing reliable, accessible and convenient public transport so that people can travel easily across cities. Once the bus service becomes a regular commuting habit for passengers, our next step will be to increase ridership,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Official told HT, on June 12 (launch day) and on June 13, only 33 buses were running. However, from Monday (June 15) all 100 buses hit the road and the passenger footfall data is yet to be compiled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Official told HT, on June 12 (launch day) and on June 13, only 33 buses were running. However, from Monday (June 15) all 100 buses hit the road and the passenger footfall data is yet to be compiled. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the e-bus service recorded a total ridership of 693 passengers during its first two days of operation. On June 12, the buses covered 1,902 km, carrying 265 passengers and generating ₹7,760 in ticket revenue. The following day, June 13, ridership increased to 428 passengers, with buses covering 2,422 km and earning ₹14,260 through ticket sales, indicating a gradual rise in commuter usage.

In a statement, Noida authority said the major destinations covered by the service include Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Jewar Airport, Surajpur Collectorate, New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi, with Botanical Garden serving as the primary starting point for the routes.

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“The newly introduced electric buses are expected to provide convenient and reliable transportation for daily commuters, students, and working professionals. To ensure accessibility and reduce waiting times, the buses will operate at intervals of approximately 15 minutes throughout the day,” it said, adding that the fares range between ₹20 and 50 based on route.

Officials said the introduction of a fully electric bus fleet is a major step towards reducing air and noise pollution in the NCR. “The initiative is also expected to encourage the use of public transportation, thereby reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads and helping ease traffic congestion,” they said.