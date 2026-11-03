UPSRTC to build bus shelters for passengers under Yamuna Expressway

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Monday said it will build bus shelters beneath the Yamuna Expressway near its 36-km mark to make travel safer for passengers, said officials.

Rajendra Bhati, general manager (projects), Yeida, said,“Locations near the Jewar-Kishorpur road have been identified for the bus shelter and construction will start soon.” (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bus stops will be built on both sides of the expressway,near the Jewar-Kishorpur road. At present, some bus drivers stop along the expressway to pick up or drop off passengers, creating a risk of accidents, said officials.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Passengers travelling to or from Agra will be able to get off and board at the shelter.The transport department will ensure that buses using the expressway stop there. The facilities are intended to improve public transport access for airport bound and other passengers,” said a UPSRTC official.

People had sought a designated stopping point and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh had asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to build one. However, Yeida’s project department opposed placing a bus stop on the expressway because of safety concerns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Now, the bus shelter will not be built on the expressway, but underneath it. Buses travelling between Greater Noida and Agra will leave the expressway via existing ramps, stop at the shelter to pick up or drop off passengers and rejoin the expressway using the next ramp,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, the bus shelter will not be built on the expressway, but underneath it. Buses travelling between Greater Noida and Agra will leave the expressway via existing ramps, stop at the shelter to pick up or drop off passengers and rejoin the expressway using the next ramp,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rajendra Bhati, general manager (projects), Yeida, said,“Locations near the Jewar-Kishorpur road have been identified for the bus shelter and construction will start soon.”