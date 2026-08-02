Volunteers launch week-long plantation drive along Noida drain

NOIDA: In a bid to create a green buffer along a drain near Noida’s Sector 137 and mitigate pollution, environment groups and volunteers on Saturday launched a week-long plantation drive.

The organisers said the campaign also intends to encourage community participation in urban ecological restoration. (HT)

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Lions Club Delhi Veg organised the campaign as part of Lions International’s Environment Fortnight along with various groups such as Volunteer 137, YSS Foundation, Ekal Abhiyan (East Delhi chapter), Maulik Bharat, Career Plus, among other organisations taking part in this initiative.

According to the organisers, more than 70 members and volunteers participated in the first phase of the drive, which focuses on developing the wetland along the drain behind Sector 137 metro station. Over the next week, volunteers plan to plant thousands of bamboo and jamun saplings, and hundreds of medicinal plants.

“The idea is to develop a green protective cover on both sides of the drain. Such vegetation can help absorb pollution and reduce foul odour while contributing to a healthier environment for people living nearby,” said Anuj Agrawal, president of Lions Club Delhi Veg.

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{{^usCountry}} Organisers said bamboo and jamun were selected because of their ability to establish dense green cover, while medicinal species are also being planted as part of efforts to enhance biodiversity in the area. They added that the campaign also includes free distribution of medicinal plants to residents to encourage plantation beyond the project site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organisers said bamboo and jamun were selected because of their ability to establish dense green cover, while medicinal species are also being planted as part of efforts to enhance biodiversity in the area. They added that the campaign also includes free distribution of medicinal plants to residents to encourage plantation beyond the project site. {{/usCountry}}

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“The final phase of the campaign will be held on August 8 with a large-scale plantation drive planned at the Wetland Park in Sector 54 and distribution of hundreds of medicinal plants at the community centre in Sector 23,” said project coordinator Sandeep Jindal.

Environmentalist Abhisht Gupta, who inaugurated the campaign and heads Volunteer 137, said, “For the past five years, our organisation has pursued environmental issues before the National Green Tribunal, high courts and the Supreme Court. These efforts have contributed to restoration initiatives involving the Yamuna and several of its tributaries and drains across six states, while also ensuring accountability from government agencies on environmental compliance.”

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The organisers said the campaign also intends to encourage community participation in urban ecological restoration.