Wanted in Gangsters’ Act, two suspects surrender at Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad
Two suspects wanted under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters’ and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, surrendered before police while holding placards at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. Police said that the suspects were “fearful” of police action and decided to walk-in and surrender.
According to police, the two suspects were identified as Kapil Singh and Sagar Singh, both residents of Ristal village in Loni. Police said that both were arrested in connection with a murder and criminal conspiracy case in Loni in 2020 and were sent to jail but they obtained bail and absconded. Later, police booked them under the Gangsters’ Act.
“Fearful of police action, the two men walked into the Loni Border police station. After they obtained bail, police booked them under the Gangsters’ Act, but they absconded. Several police teams were trying to trace them and the two finally decided to surrender,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP) Ghaziabad rural.
The two suspects were holding placards that stated they will not indulge in crime in the future.
“They were absconding for about nine months and now they are formally arrested. We will produce them before the court,” SP Raja added.
Videos of the two suspects at the police station were shot by local mediapersons and were widely shared across social media platforms.
“We decided to surrender out of fear of police action. We both are wanted under the Gangsters’ Act and decided to surrender,” suspect Sagar Singh, said.
SP Raja said that Ghaziabad police conducted about 67 crackdowns in rural areas in the last 18 months and there are about 10 wanted criminals carrying rewards who are still at large.
When contacted, spokesperson of the Ghaziabad police could not immediately provide the number of crackdowns by the district police and the list of total number of rewarded criminals who are wanted in connection with crimes.
Earlier on May 28, the Ghaziabad police gunned down two alleged criminals in Indirapuram and near Madhuban Bapudham localities. Police said that both were part of a gang and were involved in 42 cases of heinous crimes. Police maintained that they resorted to retaliatory fire when fired upon by the suspects.
Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health, Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths. Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning.
Gautam Budh Nagar Police to issue lookout notice for Indian accomplice of Chinese suspect
Police on Friday said that they will issue a lookout notice for an Indian accomplice of arrested Chinese national Xue Fei. The name of a Gujarat-based businessman, Ravi Natwarlal Khattar, has cropped up various times during investigation into the case of the Chinese national living in India illegally and running a club in Greater Noida. It was registered on November 5, 2020, two days after the date on the rent agreement in Greater Noida.
One family, one flat: LIT asks Atal apartments recipients to surrender flats allotted to kin
Upon discovering instances of a few families being allotted more than one flat during the draw of lots for flats conducted by Ludhiana Improvement Trust under the Atal Apartment scheme, the body has directed allottees to submit an affidavit as proof of the family getting only a single flat allotted. LIT conducted the draw of lots for allotting 576 flats (240 middle-income group and 336 high-income group flats) under Atal apartments scheme on June 16.
Gurugram gets three new cyber police stations
The step was taken by the Haryana police after state home minister Anil Vij announced in January this year that every police district should have at least one cyber police station to tackle the increasing number of cybercrime cases. Police said the other cyber police stations across the state will soon be made functional.
Four arrested for looting container carrying peanuts worth ₹2 crore
Four people, including a Faridabad based transporter, were arrested for allegedly looting a container carrying a consignment of peanuts worth ₹2 crore, said police on Friday. Police said the vehicle was transporting 899 sacks of peanuts from Maharashtra to Delhi and the driver had stopped for some repair works at the container owner's warehouse at Bilaspur on June 14.
