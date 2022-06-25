Wanted in Gangsters’ Act, two suspects surrender at Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad

Two suspects wanted under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters’ and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, surrendered before police while holding placards at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. Police said that the suspects were “fearful” of police action and decided to walk-in and surrender.

According to police, the two suspects were identified as Kapil Singh and Sagar Singh, both residents of Ristal village in Loni. Police said that both were arrested in connection with a murder and criminal conspiracy case in Loni in 2020 and were sent to jail but they obtained bail and absconded. Later, police booked them under the Gangsters’ Act.

“Fearful of police action, the two men walked into the Loni Border police station. After they obtained bail, police booked them under the Gangsters’ Act, but they absconded. Several police teams were trying to trace them and the two finally decided to surrender,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP) Ghaziabad rural.

The two suspects were holding placards that stated they will not indulge in crime in the future.

“They were absconding for about nine months and now they are formally arrested. We will produce them before the court,” SP Raja added.

Videos of the two suspects at the police station were shot by local mediapersons and were widely shared across social media platforms.

“We decided to surrender out of fear of police action. We both are wanted under the Gangsters’ Act and decided to surrender,” suspect Sagar Singh, said.

SP Raja said that Ghaziabad police conducted about 67 crackdowns in rural areas in the last 18 months and there are about 10 wanted criminals carrying rewards who are still at large.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Ghaziabad police could not immediately provide the number of crackdowns by the district police and the list of total number of rewarded criminals who are wanted in connection with crimes.

Earlier on May 28, the Ghaziabad police gunned down two alleged criminals in Indirapuram and near Madhuban Bapudham localities. Police said that both were part of a gang and were involved in 42 cases of heinous crimes. Police maintained that they resorted to retaliatory fire when fired upon by the suspects.