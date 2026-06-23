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Waste processing infra set up in Greater Noida

Greater Noida enhances waste management with "Safai Mitra Saarthak" program, improving recycling and supporting sanitation workers through CSR initiatives.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 06:26 AM IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA:

The initiative aims to strengthen waste segregation at source, improve recycling, and support workers engaged in waste collection and processing. (HT Photo)
The initiative aims to strengthen waste segregation at source, improve recycling, and support workers engaged in waste collection and processing. (HT Photo)

In a bid to improve scientific waste management and recycling, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), under the “Safai Mitra Saarthak” programme, installed waste-processing infrastructure and distributed related equipment on Monday, officials said.

The support was provided under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative undertaken in collaboration with a tech company, Itel, and a non-profit organisation, Anudip Welcare Foundation, officials said.

According to officials, the initiative aims to strengthen waste segregation at source, improve recycling, and support workers engaged in waste collection and processing.

As part of the programme, four bins with three waste segregation units, four PET bottle collection bins, four plastic waste bins and four e-waste collection bins were provided, officials said, adding that information, education and communication (IEC) resources promoting waste segregation and responsible disposal practices were also distributed.

The equipment has been installed at the GNIDA office in Knowledge Park IV, the material recovery facility (MRF) and the Indian Pollution Control Association’s (IPCA) plastic upcycling centre. Officials said the facilities handle segregated waste collected from different parts of Greater Noida and play a key role in recycling and resource recovery.

Itel India chief executive officer Arijeet Talapatra said the company views sustainability as a long-term commitment. “Technology and innovation can play an important role in addressing environmental challenges. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute towards cleaner and more sustainable cities,” he said in a statement.

AWF representatives said the programme also focuses on improving working conditions and social security awareness among sanitation workers. Besides waste-management interventions, the initiative includes efforts related to occupational safety, health awareness, skill development and access to welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

“The latest intervention is expected to improve collection of recyclable waste while supporting the city’s broader sustainability goals,” Sachin Gupta, senior manager (health)said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

waste management
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