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Water pressure likely to drop from September 15 in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Residents in different parts of Greater Noida are likely to face low water pressure due to a phased cleaning exercise of underground water reservoirs in the city scheduled between September 15 and November 27, officials said on Thursday

Published on: Sep 4, 2026, 07:45:30 IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Residents in different parts of Greater Noida are likely to face low water pressure due to a phased cleaning exercise of underground water reservoirs in the city scheduled between September 15 and November 27, officials said on Thursday.

The exercise will cover residential sectors, group-housing societies, educational institutions and other public facilities. (HT Archive)
The exercise will cover residential sectors, group-housing societies, educational institutions and other public facilities. (HT Archive)

The exercise will cover residential sectors, group-housing societies, educational institutions and other public facilities. As residents in affected areas may face low water pressure during the work, they have been advised to store water in advance, avoid unnecessary consumption, and use water judiciously, the officials added.

“Water pressure may remain low during the cleaning of the reservoirs. Residents should store some water in drums or other containers in advance, use water judiciously and cooperate with the authority during the cleaning work,” said Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Singh.

The drive that aims to maintain quality of water entering the city’s distribution network follows Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer N G Ravi Kumar’s directions to the water department to clean underground reservoirs.

The first reservoir to be cleaned will be in Omicron 1 from September 15 to 17. The programme will then move through different parts of the city over the following 10 weeks, said officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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