Woman booked for abetment after husband dies by suicide in Greater Noida West

A woman was booked for alleged abetment of suicide after her 26-year-old husband died by suicide at their home in Greater Noida West, police said on Wednesday. The man’s family alleged that the couple had a dispute shortly before his death.

Kumar said a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the man’s wife at Bisrakh police station on Wednesday and that further investigation was underway.

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A video purportedly recorded by the man was widely shared on social media on Wednesday night. In the video, he accused his wife of mentally harassing him and blamed her for his death.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the allegations made in it.

Police identified the man as a native of Haryana who lived at 5th Avenue in Greater Noida West.

Police said that around 3.30am on Tuesday, the man’s brother noticed that the light in his room was on and went to check on him. He was subsequently found dead.

The family told police that the man had an argument with his wife hours before his death, officials said.

“His post-mortem was conducted, and the video was seized for investigation,” said Ranjeet Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the man’s wife at Bisrakh police station on Wednesday and that further investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the man’s wife at Bisrakh police station on Wednesday and that further investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the couple married in February 2026 and that the woman had left their home around nine to 10 days ago following a dispute.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.