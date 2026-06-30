Woman, sister held for murdering 38-year-old man in Loni

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman and her 21-year-old sister were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 38-year-old man in Ghaziabad’s Loni on June 23 and attempting to pass off the killing as a suicide, police said.

The deceased was the woman’s live-in partner and that she allegedly killed him with the help of her younger sister because she suspected he had “bad intentions” towards her 13-year-old daughter. (Representational image)

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Investigators said the deceased was the woman’s live-in partner and that she allegedly killed him with the help of her younger sister because she suspected he had “bad intentions” towards her 13-year-old daughter.

The two women were arrested from Tronica City, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (Loni) Siddharth Gautam said the woman, a native of Bulandshahr, had been living with the deceased in Loni for the past several months. The man was married, but his wife and children lived separately in Tronica City while he stayed with the accused woman nearby. “The woman told police that she became friends with the deceased around five years ago when they met in Gautam Budh Nagar. About eight to nine months ago, she shifted to Loni and started living with him,” Gautam said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman, who is separated from her husband and has three children, had for the past two months suspected the man of intending to sexually harass her teenage daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman, who is separated from her husband and has three children, had for the past two months suspected the man of intending to sexually harass her teenage daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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According to investigators, she then called her younger sister from Bulandshahr and shared her concerns with her. On June 23 afternoon, when the man was at home, the two allegedly struck him on the head with a stick, rendering him unconscious, before strangling him with a cloth.

The accused then allegedly hanged the body from a ceiling fan and bent the fan blades to make it appear as though the man had died by suicide. They later took him to a hospital to create the impression that they had tried to save him.

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However, the postmortem examination found strangulation to be the cause of death and also revealed a head injury, police said.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Tronica City police station on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.