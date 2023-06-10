Woman stabbed by brother’s friend in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old woman from Govindpuram was stabbed by another woman who was allegedly in a relationship with the victim’s brother, Ghaziabad police said on Saturday.

Police added that she was later shifted to the AIIMS in the national capital as her condition became critical. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the woman sustained severe throat and chest injuries during the attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

Police added that she was later shifted to the AIIMS in the national capital as her condition became critical.

The suspect is identified as Yogita, (32), who lives in a rented house in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.

The incident took place in Govindpuram area under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station, where the victim Sarita Chauhan resides with her family along with her younger brother, Harsh, (26),

“On Saturday evening, Yogita came to Sarita’s house expecting to meet Harsh. Sarita had repeatedly requested her not to meet her unmarried brother, as Yogita is married to someone else. An argument broke out between them, and during the altercation, Yogita grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slashed Sarita’s throat. After the incident, Yogita fled the house. Sarita’s children alerted the neighbours, and the police were informed,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the suspect had been on friendly terms with the victim’s brother for the past couple of years, but he severed ties with her some months back.

However, the woman persisted in trying to meet him and often visited Sarita’s house for that purpose, the police further added.

An FIR has been registered under the Section 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house tresspass for causing hurt) and 352 (assault or use of criminal force to any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation) of the Indian penal code.

“Majority of veins of the throat have been damaged and Yogita also inflicted injuries to her chest,” Sarita’s husband Saurabh Rana said in the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our teams are currently trying to trace her, and she will be arrested soon,” the ACP said.