Woman’s decomposed body found in Noida

A 23-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found in the service lane near Noida’s Sector 129 next to the Greater Noida Expressway on Monday morning, police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem. Police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle used to dump the body. (Shutterstock)

Police said a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card helped identify the woman. “On Monday, around 7.30am, when a sanitation worker was cleaning the single-lane service road between Sector 129 mall and Noida Expressway, the body was spotted lying in the bushes,” said a police officer, who is part of the investigation.

“As we received information on the emergency helpline number 112, a team from the Expressway police rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene.”

Assistant police commissioner Rakesh Pratap Singh said the woman appeared to have died two to three days ago. “No superficial injuries were spotted on her body. It is suspected that she was killed somewhere else and dumped there.”

Police said the woman was wearing a tracksuit. “With the help of the PAN card, efforts are underway to identify her address, and then we will approach her family members,” said Singh.

Police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle used to dump the body on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact reason behind the death will be ascertained in the autopsy report,” said the first officer.

Separately, police are yet to identify the woman whose body was found in a bag in a dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 142 on December 11. Her hands and legs were bound, and it appeared that acid had been used to burn her face to conceal her identity.