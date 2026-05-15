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Women from economically weaker families to get training as community health entrepreneurs

Noida's administration is training women from laborer families as community health entrepreneurs to enhance healthcare access for underserved workers.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has launched a programme that will train women from labourers’ families to become community health entrepreneurs while improving healthcare access among unorganised workers and underserved communities, said officials on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the administration’s plan to train women from labourer families in the primary healthcare and medical screening. (HT Archive)

The initiative is part of the administration’s plan to train women from labourer families in the primary healthcare and medical screening, they added.

Under the programme, the women will be trained to work as “Sadhika” or community health entrepreneurs, enabling them to provide basic healthcare support and awareness services within their neighbourhoods while also creating livelihood opportunities for themselves, said officials.

The initiative is part of a five-year partnership signed between the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and Samyak–Collective Good Foundation (CGF) on Wednesday.

“The administration and the foundation will jointly work towards developing a more accessible and community-based healthcare support system for labour families, many of whom struggle with limited access to regular medical care,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunita Devi, whose husband works as a daily wage labourer, said women in labour colonies often struggle to access timely medical advice. “If women from our own community are trained, people will feel more comfortable approaching them. It can especially help children and elderly people,” she said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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