Yamuna authority offers plots near Noida airport for industrial purposes

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to launch an industrial plot scheme on December 15 in order to cash in on the positive sentiment created after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway.

The scheme offers plots having a size of 450 sqr mtrs, 1000 sqr mtrs and 3000 sqr mtrs in sectors 32 and 33, close to the airport project site along the Yamuna Expressway. The Yeida wants to encourage small-scale industries and ‘start up’ businesses to set up their units in the plots, said officials.

“This is the golden opportunity for those who want to invest in plots of size less than 4,000 square metres. We have come up with the scheme as the demand for plots has increased after work on the airport expedited,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

Initially, the Yeida will offer 68 plots to interested buyers and later put up more plots for sale if there is enough demand in the market, said officials.

Applicants can apply for the scheme till January 5 on the portal of the authority. Once all the applicants apply, the Yeida will examine the documents of each applicant and subsequently call the eligible parties for an interview to decide the allotment of the plots.

The Yeida is developing roads, parks, drainage and other basic civic amenities in sectors 32 and 33. “We have acquired the land for this scheme and will complete the development of basic facilities at the earliest,” said Singh.