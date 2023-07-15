Yamuna recedes by 15cm in GB Nagar, but still above danger mark

The water level in the Yamuna at the Okhla Barrage receded by 15cm on Friday, but still continued to remain above the danger mark of 200.60m for the second consecutive day.

At 5pm on Friday, the water level had receded a bit and stood at 200.60m, said officials.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department issued a flood warning after the downstream gauge of the Yamuna at Okhla Barrage touched the danger level at 11.45am. By 5pm, the water rose by 15cm more and touched 200.75m, breaching the danger level.

At 5pm on Friday, the water level had receded a bit and stood at 200.60m, said officials.

“After the Yamuna reached the danger mark at the Okhla Barrage on Thursday, it was communicated to Haryana to stop the water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage. At 1pm, the water discharge was stopped but its takes 72 hours for its effects to be visible on the water level in Gautam Budh Nagar. By 5pm Thursday, the levels rose by 15cm more and touched 200.75m,” said BK Singh, executive engineer, head works division, Agra Canal-Okhla, irrigation department.

He said the level remained constant till about 1pm on Friday. “The water discharge at 1pm at the Okhla Barrage was 3.72 lakh (372,000) cusecs, which was the same as Thursday. By 5pm, the water receded a bit and stood at 200.60m, and the discharge rate reduced to 3.65 lakh (365,000) cusecs,” said the official.

He said on Saturday, the water level is expected to recede further.

After the river embankment was breached in Ghaziabad on Thursday evening, the irrigation department officials, in charge of the 77.5km long embankment in Gautam Budh Nagar, took steps to ensure there were no such breach in the district.

Despite their efforts, the river broke through the embankment in Jhuppa area of Jewar on Friday evening and water started entering dry areas. “The damage has been repaired and there is no threat from the seepage now. The whole embankment has been covered by concrete and sand bags,” said Singh.

According to Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance), who is the nodal officer for relief and rescue efforts of the district administration, said, “A total of 1,390 hectares across the district have been flood-affected in the past 36 hours. Around 50 villages have been affected and the shelter homes have been increased from four on Thursday to 13 on Friday, as the number of evacuees increased from 2,500 to 3,610 on Friday.”

