Yeida gives relief to 8k property buyers with instalment option

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) during its board meeting on Monday approved many key suggestions, including a proposal to allow over 8,000 property buyers to pay in four instalments the additional 64.7% farmers’ hiked compensation over their acquired land for Jewar airport. The Yeida board also agreed to implement e-auctions for plots up to 8,000 sqm, while larger parcels will be allocated through an interview-based system. (HT Photos)

The allottees will have until March 31 to apply, after which they will have to pay the first instalment of 25% within two months, the authority said.

“The remaining amount will be paid in three instalments over six-month intervals. But no relief will be granted on interest or penal interest for delayed payments, apart from the two-year timeline provided to clear the dues,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, adding that a proposal to set up a medical college on 20 acres of land in Sector 17 was also approved, with applications for the project set to be invited soon.

Another major discussion point was the adoption of a uniform industrial plot allotment policy aligned with Noida and Greater Noida authorities, officials said.

The board also agreed to implement e-auctions for plots up to 8,000 sqm, while larger parcels will be allocated through an interview-based system.

“The modifications will be required in the objective parameters for interview-based allotments to reflect the distinct pace of development in the Yeida region. The revised parametres will be presented at the next board meeting on March 28 for approval,” the CEO said.

About public transport, the board approved the allocation of 100 electric buses as part of the city bus project. Of the 500 electric buses planned, 300 will be assigned to Noida authority, while Greater Noida and Yeida will receive 100 each.

Also, Yeida has decided to introduce 150 more buses to enhance connectivity between Noida International Airport and key locations such as Delhi’s IGI Airport, Sarai Kale Khan, and surrounding districts including Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad. The buses will also facilitate inter-city travel to Pari Chowk, Botanical Garden, and other major transit points.

In infrastructure development, the board approved repair of 25 roads within Yeida sectors, despite these roads falling under the jurisdiction of the public works department (PWD) and rural engineering services (RES).

“These 17 PWD-managed roads, covering a total length of 32 km, will be repaired at a cost of ₹14.5 crore, while eight roads under RES, also spanning 32 km, will be upgraded at a cost of ₹26 crore. Given their critical role in the Yeida region, the board decided to proceed with repairs instead of waiting for administrative transfers,” said Singh.

The board gave nod to construction of peripheral boundaries around three villages—Akalpur, Myana, and Maqsoodpur—to demarcate “Abadi land” and prevent encroachments.

Within these boundaries, essential facilities such as a primary health centre (PHC), e-library, community hall, sports ground, and schools will be developed. A list of seven more villages where similar boundary work will be undertaken in the next phase was also presented, officials said.