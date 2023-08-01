Yeida begins social impact survey ahead of acquiring land for Sector 10

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said the social impact assessment survey and other processes will soon be completed to acquire land for a new industrial sector, Sector 10, along the Yamuna Expressway.

A view of Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna expressway, in Greater Noida, India, on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yamuna authority plans to acquire 1,300 acres for the new sector.

“We hope that we will get around 1,300 acres for industrial use and other related development in Sector 10. The administration and the authority staff are completing all legal formalities related to the acquisition so that the land can be taken over and the developmental work started at the site,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Sector 10 will have five industrial parks -- a plastic processing park, footwear park, handicrafts park, electric vehicle park and transport hub.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration had entrusted Gautam Buddha University (GBU) to carry out the social impact assessment survey of the 1,300 acres. Additional district magistrate Balram Singh held a meeting with the GBU team and the authority staff to take stock of the progress related to the land acquisition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will soon complete the social impact assessment survey and other formalities. Once the survey will be completed, under Section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, we will seek objections and suggestions from the general public. After that, we will start acquiring land,” said ADM Singh.

Yeida said dedicated land will be allotted to five parks separately besides development of basic amenities such as roads, drainage, sewer network, water pipeline and electricity supply infrastructure, etc.

Yeida is hoping that by the end of the year, it will start getting possession of the land and start development work at the site, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail