Yeida to offer possession to 164 industrial allottees

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it has decided to hand over the possession to 164 industrial use plots allottees in three industrial parks -- toy park, apparel park and medical device park -- being developed near Jewar airport along the Yamuna Expressway.

The Yeida will hand over the possession to successful allottees by December end this year. It has already allotted these plots following all laid down procedures. It has also started developing basic facilities, including road, park, sewage network and others.

“The work on common facilities are on in full swing at the three parks. These three industrial projects will generate thousands of jobs in this region. We want allottees to set up their businesses without further delay. To make that happen, we have set a target to develop all required civic amenities at the earliest so that the industrial units start operations,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

The medical device park is spread across 350 acres in Sector 28 and is dedicated for manufacturing units that will make medical equipment.

The apparel park is spread across 150 acres in Sector 29 and is dedicated for textile industrial units. The park was conceived in 2018 and plots were opened for allotments in February 2020. The park is expected to draw an investment of around ₹2,500 crore and earn ₹5,000 crore in foreign exchange annually, officials said.

The toy park, one of the most ambitious projects of the Uttar Pradesh government, is aimed at superseding the monopoly of Chinese toys in the market, officials said.

Yeida launched the 100-acre toy park in Sector 33, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway in July 2020.

“We will give possession to 74 plot allottees in the toy park, 37 allottees in the medical device park and 53 allottees in the apparel park by end-December. We want to facilitate all our allottees so that they can start operations at the earliest,” said Singh.

