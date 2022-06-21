Yeida to spend 106 crore to upgrade facilities in medical device park

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will spend ₹106 crore on developing 13 facility centres (catering to medical device units) at the medical device park in Sector 28 near Jewar airport site.

“We will create 13 facility centres to provide free services to all manufacturing units so that they do not have to depend on outside vendors. We will soon begin work at the site with a budget of ₹106 crore,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

The facility centres will come up on 92,648 square metres (sqm) of land at the site. These include an information technology centre, a design centre, an electronic system and design facility centre, a censor testing-integrating facility centre, an electronic assembling facility centre, an electronics collaboration testing centre, a common tooling room, a biomaterial testing facility centre, a medical technology centre, a digital display zone centre, and a computing centre, among others.

Yeida has roped in Ernst & Young as a consultant to monitor and help with the development of these facility centres. The consultant will focus on monitoring the medical device park and facility centres, promoting the project, and helping the units.

Interested parties can apply for the park plots till June 22. To begin with, Yeida will sell 126 plots, ranging between 1,000 sqm to 4,000 sqm in size on 110 acres of land. The remaining plots will be allotted via lucky draw during the second phase.

The medical device park will be the first of its kind in north India, officials said. The project will create direct and indirect jobs in the region. “Once this park becomes operational, it will provide thousands of young people in the region with employment,” CEO Singh said.

