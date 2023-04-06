Zambian student at Greater Noida university dies after falling off high rise

A Zambian national studying at Sharda University in Greater Noida died late Wednesday night after falling from the balcony of his eighth-floor residence in Sector 150 in Noida. The police have informed Mwaba’s family in Zambia, as well as the country’s embassy in India, about the incident. (Representational Image.Getty Images)

The deceased student, Mwaba M Bwalya, 22, shared a three-bedroom rented apartment in the high rise with two other flat mates, both from Zambia and studying at the same private university. They were in the apartment when Mwaba fell off the balcony, said officers associated with the case.

“At 11.30 pm on Wednesday, we received a call from a resident of Jaypee Aman society in Sector 150 that a foreign national had fallen from the eighth floor and was injured. Immediately, a police team arrived on the scene and transported the injured man to a nearby private hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer at Knowledge Park Police Station.

He added, “The body has been sent for an autopsy. We examined the society’s CCTV footage, and preliminary investigation indicates that the fall was unintentional, as no suspicious activity is visible in the footage. But we are conducting further investigation.”

According to an official from Sharda University, Mwaba had taken admission in a BBA course in the 2021-22 academic session. “However, he did not pass his first semester exams and did not attend any classes after that. He hasn’t been to college in nearly a year,” said Ajit Kumar, director of public relations at Sharda University.

Meanwhile, the police have informed Mwaba’s family in Zambia, as well as the country’s embassy in India, about the incident. Officers said the deceased man was on a student visa to India, which was set to expire in 2025.