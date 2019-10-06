e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Noida to hire consultant for elevated road on Shahdara drain

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:41 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The Noida authority has issued a request for proposal to hire a consultant for undertaking project management work for the construction of 5.5km elevated corridor from Delhi’s Chilla village to Mahamaya Flyover in Noida’s Sector 94 over Shahdara drain.

The consultant will be responsible for proposal for diversion of traffic during the construction period, preparation of construction schedule, and construction management services, authority officials said.

The construction work of the elevated road started on January 25 this year, just after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid foundation of the ₹650-crore project. However, the work was soon disrupted owing to alignment issues with the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) route and another road proposed from Ghazipur to Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, both of which also pass through the area.

S C Gupta, senior manager, Noida authority’s work circle 2, said that the authority has submitted the project map to NCR Planning Board for approval. “We will restart the work once we get a nod from the board,” Gupta said. He said that the authority has issued a request for proposal to hire a consultant for project works.

According to the request for proposal document, the consultant would be responsible for complete construction management services, including day-to-day construction supervision, quality control certification of bills of contractor and suppliers, etc. “They will also be responsible for inspection of construction materials, including cement and steel for utility and services, and help get the same rectified in case of any shortcoming,” says the document.

The six-lane elevated road will pass through Noida sectors 14, 14-A, 15, 15-A, 16, 18, will finally end at Mahamaya Flyover. The road will be completed within 42 months from the date of commencement of work, the officials said.

Once the project is developed, it will ease traffic congestion from Mayur Vihar to Mahamaya Flyover in Noida. Presently, the traffic passes through Dadri-Noida link road and Film City road, leading to huge traffic snarls.

For BOX

Elevated road on Shahdara Drain

Carriage way width – Three lanes on both sides (Total 6 lanes)

Project Cost – Rs 650 crore (50 % cost to be borne by Noida Authority

50 % cost to be borne by UP government)

Length – 5.5 km

Date of completion – 42 months

Developer – UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:41 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 03:53 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities