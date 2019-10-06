Noida to hire consultant for elevated road on Shahdara drain

cities

Noida: The Noida authority has issued a request for proposal to hire a consultant for undertaking project management work for the construction of 5.5km elevated corridor from Delhi’s Chilla village to Mahamaya Flyover in Noida’s Sector 94 over Shahdara drain.

The consultant will be responsible for proposal for diversion of traffic during the construction period, preparation of construction schedule, and construction management services, authority officials said.

The construction work of the elevated road started on January 25 this year, just after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid foundation of the ₹650-crore project. However, the work was soon disrupted owing to alignment issues with the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) route and another road proposed from Ghazipur to Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, both of which also pass through the area.

S C Gupta, senior manager, Noida authority’s work circle 2, said that the authority has submitted the project map to NCR Planning Board for approval. “We will restart the work once we get a nod from the board,” Gupta said. He said that the authority has issued a request for proposal to hire a consultant for project works.

According to the request for proposal document, the consultant would be responsible for complete construction management services, including day-to-day construction supervision, quality control certification of bills of contractor and suppliers, etc. “They will also be responsible for inspection of construction materials, including cement and steel for utility and services, and help get the same rectified in case of any shortcoming,” says the document.

The six-lane elevated road will pass through Noida sectors 14, 14-A, 15, 15-A, 16, 18, will finally end at Mahamaya Flyover. The road will be completed within 42 months from the date of commencement of work, the officials said.

Once the project is developed, it will ease traffic congestion from Mayur Vihar to Mahamaya Flyover in Noida. Presently, the traffic passes through Dadri-Noida link road and Film City road, leading to huge traffic snarls.

Elevated road on Shahdara Drain

Carriage way width – Three lanes on both sides (Total 6 lanes)

Project Cost – Rs 650 crore (50 % cost to be borne by Noida Authority

50 % cost to be borne by UP government)

Length – 5.5 km

Date of completion – 42 months

Developer – UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd

