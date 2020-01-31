e-paper
Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana passes away

She was undergoing treatment for three weeks at a private hospital in Mohali for acute congestion in the lungs

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana, 84, breathed her last on Friday afternoon.

She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali for acute congestion in the lungs.

The Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital for past three weeks after she fell ill due to the extreme cold weather.

She was first admitted at a private hospital in Patiala and was shifted to Mohali when her health deteriorated.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri bestowed on her to express solidarity with writers protesting against “suppression of freedom of expression and growing communalism”.

On January 16, a delegation led by rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa met Tiwana’s family and assured them that the state government will provide financial aid for Tiwana’s treatment.

