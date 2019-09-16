Now, apply online for PNG connection in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:16 IST

Green Gas Limited (GGL) has started online bookings to cater to the rising demand for piped natural gas (PNG) connections in the city.

So, if you are planning to get a new connection from Green Gas Limited, you can apply online (ongglonline.net).

“Taking a new PNG connection will help people get over with the process of booking and re-filling their LPG cylinders every month,” said SP Gupta, marketing manager, Green Gas Limited.

He added, “Till now, consumers had to fill in forms for registration. In the online form, one will have to fill in name, phone number, one address proof, electricity bill/telephone bill, along with an email id. The consumer will be required to pay the registration fee online through Internet banking, payment wallet, or UPI apps.”

Consumers can download a copy of their gas bill online. However, they would be receiving bills on email and through SMS.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:16 IST