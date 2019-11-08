e-paper
Now, e-waste to be collected from your doorstep in Pimpri-Chinchwad

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:51 IST
Archana Dahiwal
PUNE Residents of Pimpri and Chinchwad can now dispose of electronic-waste by simply placing a phone call to assistant heath officers to collect the e-waste from the doorstep.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has deployed separate vehicles as per zonal wards to collect the e-waste. The civic body has provided residents with the respective contact numbers according to their wards to avail the service.

Until now, there was no system in place and e-waste was collected from housing societies by scrap vendors, hawkers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Dr Anil Roy, PCMC health chief, said, “The new facility can be availed on-call. Residents of housing societies, have to call on the given numbers in their respective wards and avail the service.”

PCMC has deployed two private agencies to collect the daily waste of the Pimpri-Chinchwad -BVG India Ltd and AG Enviro Infra Projects. These two agencies have given the task of collecting the e-waste from doorstep also, informed, a civic official.

Jaydeep Pawar, a resident of Nigdi, said, “It is good that the PCMC has started a separate system for collecting the e-waste but, I would like to suggest, they should have given incentives to residents after depositing their e-waste. Or they can give minimal concession in any sort of civic taxes.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad is surrounded by two major IT hubs Hinjewadi and Talwade parks. The massive growth of the city’s IT sector has brought about the hazard of e-waste.

PCMC earlier disposed e-waste at the Moshi garbage depot along with the garbage, but due to instances of fires and emission of toxic gas at Moshi garbage depot, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) ordered the PCMC not to dispose e-waste without treatment at Moshi garbage depot. There was no separate system for collection.

BOX

Call assistant health officers for e-waste pick-up

Ward A – MM Shinde – 9922501914

Ward B – KD Darwade – 9922501998

Ward C – BB Kamble – 9922501869

Ward D –VK Bendale – 9922501877

Ward E- RM Bhat – 9922501882

Ward F – DJ Shirke – 9922501876

Ward G- SS Kulkarni 9922501875

Ward H- DS Saswadkar - 9922501896

