On the Modi trail: What you did not (could not) see on stage in Pune, Satara

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:08 IST

PUNE Narendra Modi’s rally on Thursday at SP college was the second big rally in the city. Raj Thackeray, two days ago, was the first. The rally changed the political mood in the city with the campaigns for the assembly polls entering the slog overs.

Traffic management on point

PUNE Better traffic management by Pune police prevented any traffic chaos, although large crowds gathered for the prime minister’s rally at SP college. While police ensured traffic control at key junctions, parking lots by BJP and police at sites close to the venue did not result in the usual traffic mess.

No “champa” response

Responding to criticism by Raj Thackeray, BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, in his speech, said the MNS chief is his friend and he will not respond. During a rally on Monday, Thackeray had reffered to Patil as “champa” - using the initials of his name.

Modi keeps Shivendraje Bhosale in the picture

Satara: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on stage in Satara, Udyanraje Bhosale greeted him, with his cousin Shivendraje Bhosale behind him. Modi made it a point to meet Shivendraje Bhosale invited him to waive to the public post the PM’s speech.

Udyanraje can speak, and speak, and ... psst... enough!

Satara: Udyanraje Bhosale gave his first full speech in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not hesitate to attack the Congress and the NCP. As Udyanraje’s speech went on and on, a written message was sent him to on stage. Needless to say, he ended his speech subsequently. Addressing the crowd, Udyanraje said that both Congress and NCP failed to deliver and used power for their own interests and that of few people.

Don’t go on holiday and vote

Satara: Prime Minister Modi, in a lighter vein, told the crowd that the election in Maharashtra is on October 21. “It is on a Monday. As Sunday and Monday are holidays (Diwali) don’t go on holiday and remain in your constituency. People should vote and participate in democracy’s festival,” he said.

Modi in guru town

Satara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the crowd that his guru Laxman Rao Inamdar was from Satara district. “My guru and mentor, Laxman Rao, popularly known as Vakil saheb was from Satara district’s Khatav gaon, so, Satara is my ‘gurubhoomi’,” said the Prime Minister. Vakil saheb, one of the founding fathers of the RSS in Gujarat, is credited with inducting Modi into the RSS.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:08 IST