1 dead, 50 infected with Covid-19 in Ludhiana in 24 hours

A 60-year-old male patient from Aitiana village died while 50 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. In good news, however, no new mucormycosis (black fungus) case or casualty has come to the fore in the last 24 hours.

The fresh Covid cases include 21 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 16 patients from the outpatient departments of different hospitals.

The cumulative count of Covid cases since the outbreak has reached 86,741, out of which 2,080 have succumbed to the disease so far. While 84,185 patients have recovered, there were 476 active cases in the district on Wednesday. The recovery rate on the day stood at 97%.

Till date, the district has reported 138 black fungus cases, out of which 19 patients have succumbed.