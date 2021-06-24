Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 1 dead, 50 infected with Covid-19 in Ludhiana in 24 hours
others

1 dead, 50 infected with Covid-19 in Ludhiana in 24 hours

The fresh Covid cases include 21 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 16 patients from the outpatient departments of different hospitals.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:33 AM IST
The cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana since the outbreak has reached 86,741, out of which 2,080 have succumbed to the disease so far. (HT FILE)

A 60-year-old male patient from Aitiana village died while 50 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. In good news, however, no new mucormycosis (black fungus) case or casualty has come to the fore in the last 24 hours.

The fresh Covid cases include 21 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 16 patients from the outpatient departments of different hospitals.

The cumulative count of Covid cases since the outbreak has reached 86,741, out of which 2,080 have succumbed to the disease so far. While 84,185 patients have recovered, there were 476 active cases in the district on Wednesday. The recovery rate on the day stood at 97%.

Till date, the district has reported 138 black fungus cases, out of which 19 patients have succumbed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP