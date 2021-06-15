Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 1 lakh Ludhiana govt school students to appear in online evaluation tests from July 5
others

1 lakh Ludhiana govt school students to appear in online evaluation tests from July 5

Over 24,992 students of Class 6, 23,505 of Class 7, 23,558 of Class 8, 22,671 of Class 9, and 22,628 of Class 10 will appear for the bi-monthly assessment tests
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The council has directed the teachers to not send any daily assignments to the students on exam days. (HT File)

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed teachers to conduct bi-monthly assessment tests online from July 5 to evaluate the performance of 1.17 lakh students of Classes 6 to 10 of the district government schools.

The teachers have been asked to get in touch with the students amid the ongoing summer break and inform them regarding the same. Over 24,992 students of Class 6, 23,505 of Class 7, 23,558 of Class 8, 22,671 of Class 9, and 22,628 of Class 10 will appear for the tests comprising 50 marks each.

According to the date sheet, the first exam will be held on July 5, including English for students of Class 6, Punjabi for Class 7, math for Class 8, Hindi for Class 9 and science for Class 10. The last exam will be held on July 16. The results of these tests will be declared online by July 22. Virtual parent-teacher meetings will be conducted on July 26 and 27 for updates on the students’ performance.

The council will send exam links to the information and communication technology (ICT) district mentor on the examination days to further share with the students. For subjects such as physical education, national skills qualifications framework, and drawing, the teachers will conduct the exams online on their own.

The council has directed the teachers to not send any daily assignments to the students on exam days. As per instructions, these marks will be considered for the continuous and comprehensive evaluation process.

Lakhvir Singh, district education officer, secondary, said, “The students have been attending classes via television and internet since April. There was a need to evaluate their performance. The students will get to know the areas they need to work on. We will share the children’s performance with the parents through virtual parent teacher meetings”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP