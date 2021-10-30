10 Hindu candidates selected as Urdu teacher, 2 Muslims to teach Sanskrit in UP govt schools

PRAYAGRAJ: Breaking the language barrier and in an indication of changing times, 10 Hindu candidates have been selected as Urdu teacher while two Muslim candidates have been declared successful to teach Sanskrit, in government-aided secondary schools of the state, according to the final results of TGT and PGT Recruitment-2021 (including the waiting list) declared recently by UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB).

Deputy secretary of UPSESSB Naval Kishore informed that the final results of TGT Recruitment-2021 (all 16 subjects) and PGT Recruitment-2021 (20 out of total 23 subjects) have been declared and made available on the official website of UPSESSB— https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/.

“The process of institution allotment of these selected candidates is now underway,” he said.

In the merit list, Neeraj Kumar at the 54th position, Bharat Lal at 56th place, Hari Lal at 57th position, besides Ajay Kumar, Vicky Kumar, Rajveer Sagar, Vinod Kumar and Santosh Kumar, have all been selected as Urdu teacher for boys’ wing of the schools, the official stated. Likewise, Ranjana Devi at 11th position and Rekha Pushkar at 12th position, in TGT Recrtiment-2021, have been selected to teach Urdu subject in girls’ schools, he added.

According to Kishore, all these Hindu candidates are from Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Names of Neeraj Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Vimal Kumar Sharma are included in the waiting list of TGT Urdu for boy wing of the schools. Interestingly, Zahara Gul, a woman candidate belonging to the Muslim community, has been selected as a post graduate teacher for Sanskrit subject.

Out of the 34 posts of PGT Sanskrit for Girls wing of the schools, Zahara of OBC category, has bagged 16th position. There is no Muslim candidate in the main list of 232 posts of PGT for Sanskrit. However, another Muslim candidate Ekhlaq Uddin Khan has figured at the 268th position in the waiting list of PGT for Sanskrit subject.

