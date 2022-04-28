Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,000 pension for women: AAP MLA accuses dy mayor of organising 'fake camp' in Ludhiana

Chhina alleged that the son and other relatives of the deputy mayor had charged ₹250- ₹500 from women to open the bank account in a camp organised near Jeeto Market in Main Satguru Nagar area
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of organising fake camps for opening bank accounts to avail a pension of 1,000 per month for women as announced by the party before the assembly elections.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of organising fake camps for opening bank accounts to avail a pension of 1,000 per month for women as announced by the party before the assembly elections.

Chhina alleged that the son and other relatives of the deputy mayor had charged 250- 500 from women to open the bank account in a camp organised near Jeeto Market in Main Satguru Nagar area.

The legislator said that the organisers had misguided women by claiming that only those, who fill forms in their office in ward 35, will be eligible for the pension.

“This illegal.I have been receiving such complaints in the past as well. Shimlapuri had organised this camp to woo the public before the municipal elections scheduled to be held next year,” said Chhina, adding that she had also filed a police complaint in this regard.

She urged the residents to remain vigilant and warned them not to fall prey to ongoing scams pertaining to filing forms in fake camps. She said that official camps in this regard will be organised, but only in public places, that too in presence of elected MLAs.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri refuted the allegations and said that the camp was organised in their office through a bank to open zero balance bank accounts for residents. “ Why will we reference to a scheme announced by the AAP when we are affiliated with the Congress. Chhina is levelling baseless allegations to defame us. Not a single penny was charged from anyone,” said Shimlapuri.

Daba station house officer (SHO) Davinder Sharma said a complaint had been received regarding the fake camp from AAP supporters, but no FIR had been lodged.

