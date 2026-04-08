Bahraich: 10-year-old injured in big cat attack; students had spotted tiger a day before

A routine walk turned into a terrifying ordeal for 10-year-old Raja Babu, who was critically injured in a big cat attack in Tadpurwa hamlet under the Rajpur Katarnia Gram Panchayat in the Motipur forest range of the Sanctuary on Tuesday morning. He had stepped out near a drain at the edge of the forest, close to his home, when the incident occurred. On Monday morning, a group of schoolchildren spotted a tiger sitting at the edge of the forest on their way to school. (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

Raja Babu suffered severe injuries to his head and face and was rushed to the District Hospital in Bahraich, where he is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

According to village head Ranjana Vishwakarma, several villagers were fishing in a nearby pond when they heard the child’s screams. They immediately rushed to the spot and began shouting loudly, which forced the animal to release the boy and retreat into the forest.

Forest officials are investigating the exact identity of the animal. Divisional forest officer Apurva Dixit stated that a detailed inspection of the site is being carried out to determine whether the attacker was a tiger or a leopard.

Motipur range officer (RFO) Surendra Kumar Tiwari noted that since the incident occurred at the edge of the forest, a leopard is more likely to be responsible, although local villagers firmly believe it was a tiger. He added that the forest department has provided immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the family.

Fear stalks school children In the shadow of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, the daily trip to school has turned into a daunting test of fear and resilience for dozens of children living in forest-fringe villages. Each morning, they navigate narrow paths bordering dense jungle inhabited by tigers and leopards, turning the pursuit of education into a dangerous and life-threatening journey.

Incidents of human-wildlife conflict continue unabated in villages bordering the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. This week, two disturbing incidents have shaken the community and significantly disrupted schooling.

On Monday morning, panic gripped Gondapurwa hamlet (under Khadiya Gram Panchayat in the Motipur range) when a group of schoolchildren, including Anshika, Rishika and Riya, spotted a tiger sitting at the edge of the forest on their way to school. Terrified, they ran back home, sparking widespread fear among students and parents alike.

Local school authorities confirmed the impact on education. Chandra Bhushan Gupta, headmaster of Khadiya Primary School, said the route used by children passes dangerously close to the forest boundary, making it a highly sensitive zone. “No such incident had occurred before, but today’s fear has badly affected attendance,” he said.

Om Hari Gupta, Headmaster of Khadiya Upper Primary School, also verified the tiger sighting.

Village Pradhan Chandresh Kumar explained that Gondapurwa lies next to the forest, with daily commuting routes running along its edge. “Children have no alternative path. Although there have been no previous attacks in the village, seeing a tiger so close has deeply shaken everyone,” he said.

“The forest is home to big cats that can be anywhere within, but this tiger was sitting right near the boundary. Thankfully, there has been no attack in our village so far, but this sighting has frightened everyone,” he added.

Range officer Tiwari said the tiger remained within forest limits, so no cages were deployed inside the sanctuary, though residents have been advised to stay vigilant . The recurring incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of children, who continue to risk their lives each day in pursuit of education.

The back-to-back incidents have highlighted the daily dangers faced by children in these remote hamlets. With no safe alternative routes or transportation, young students continue to navigate the forest’s edge, where the threat of encountering a tiger or leopard remains ever-present.