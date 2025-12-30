A total of 1,140 students at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have so far secured placements for academic session 2025-26. As many as 1,275 job offers have been issued, with some students getting the offer from more than one company. 1,140 students placed from IIT-D this year

Of those placed, over 35 have received international job offers from prestigious organisations across Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

Over 300 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were also issued this year - a rise of more than 33% from last year, the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

The placements will continue till May 2026.

Over 2,000 students at IIT-Delhi had secured placements in the 2024–25 academic year, compared to 781 offers in 2023–24, 768 in 2022–23, and 712 in 2021–22.

Major recruiters include Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd, Barclays, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Eternal Limited, EXL Services, EY GDS, EY Parthenon, Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft, Navi, Nine Education, Oracle, PayU Payments, Qualcomm, Schlumberger, Squarepoint Capital, Sterlite Group, Texas instruments, and Wells Fargo International Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Naresh V Datla, professor-in-charge of the office of career services (OCS), IIT-Delhi, said, “IIT-Delhi has witnessed a strong and encouraging placement season this year. The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigor, adaptability, and readiness for industry challenges. We thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust and congratulate our students for their dedication and resilience.”