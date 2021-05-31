Home / Cities / Others / 1,150 beneficiaries jabbed in 3 hrs at Karnal’s drive-through facility
Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
others

1,150 beneficiaries jabbed in 3 hrs at Karnal’s drive-through facility

The administration had launched the drive-through vaccination facility on Balri bypass near NDRI in Karnal to cater to those who were unable to get the jabs due to vaccine shortage.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:44 AM IST

The district administration’s drive-through vaccination scheme for the 18-plus category got an overwhelming response on Sunday with over 1,150 people getting the jab within three hours. The administration had launched the drive-through vaccination facility on Balri bypass near NDRI in Karnal to cater to those who were unable to get the jabs due to vaccine shortage.

Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the drive-through vaccination got a good response on the first day as 1,157 people got the jab from the comfort of their vehicles. He said that after taking the jab, people were kept under observation for 30 minutes. Those who turned up to receive the jabs were also largely impressed with the ease of the process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.