11,722 traders of eastern UP districts get relief; 119.50 cr interest & penalty waived off

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 22, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh waives ₹119.50 crore in interest and penalties for 11,722 traders who paid GST from 2017 to 2020 under a recent scheme.

The Uttar Pradesh government has waived off interest and penalty worth 119.50 crore imposed on 11,722 traders of 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh after they deposited the GST for the year 2017 to 2020 under the provisions of penalty and interest waiver scheme.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The scheme for waiving off interest and financial penalty in lieu of depositing the GST was announced by the Uttar Pradesh government in November, 2024. This scheme was valid from January 25 to March 31.

According to a press statement, additional commissioner, State Tax, Varanasi Mithilesh Kumar Shukla said that 11,722 traders of 10 districts, namely Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Jaunpur of Varanasi Zone I and II have taken advantage of the scheme.

A total of 11,722 traders deposited GST worth 91.41 crore follwoing which interest worth 95.42 crore and penalty worth 24.08 crore were waived off. Together, the interest and penalty worth 119.50 crore were waived off.

Several traders’ organisations have expressed gratitude to the government for this initiative. Varanasi Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti president Prem Mishra said that the Uttar Pradesh government has kept the interests of traders at the centre and made policies accordingly. As a result, interest and penalty has been waived off. The decision taken in the interest of traders is a welcome step.

