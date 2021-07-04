13 new Covid infections but no deaths or black fungus cases in Ludhiana

The district’s Covid-19 count continued to remain on the lower end as 13 fresh cases were detected on Sunday. In more good news, no deaths or new cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported on the day.

The district, however, still has 255 active Covid cases, of which one patient is on ventilator support.

Since the outbreak last year, Ludhiana recorded 87,036 Covid cases, out of which 84,695 patients recovered and 2,086 succumbed.

The latest infections include three patients with influenza-like symptoms and three detected at outpatient departments.

Ludhiana’s black fungus tally stands at 146, out of which 30 are currently active. As many as 19 people have also succumbed to the fungal infection. Of the 19, eight were from Ludhiana and 11 were from other districts and states who were undergoing treatment here.

97k vaccinated in two-day long drive

The district reached a rare milestone on Sunday as it inoculated 97,995 persons during a two-day long vaccination drive. While 82,677 people were vaccinated on the first day, 15,318 residents got the jab on the second day. A total of 12,63,205 residents have so far been inoculated in the district.