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14 Kheri cops suspended for absence from work without info

Kheri SSP Dr. Khyati Garg suspended 14 policemen for unauthorized absence and initiated a probe, while aiding 16 crime victims with ₹48 lakh in grants.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
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The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Kheri Dr Khyati Garg has suspended 14 policemen with immediate effect, taking cognisance of unauthorised prolonged absence from duties.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The SSP also ordered a probe following the suspension of the 14 cops to enquire into their prolonged absence.

The 14 suspended personnel include four head constables, eight constables, one sweeper and a follower were posted at various police stations across the district, reserve police lines and in UP-112 service, a release from the police department quoted the SSP as saying.

The SSP said indiscipline and negligence in discharge of duties will not be tolerated at all.

Meanwhile, Kheri police facilitated 16 victims of serious crimes against women to receive a financial grant of 48 lakh under the Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund Scheme.

According to the SSP, in a humanitarian approach, Kheri police simplified documentation and expedited proposals to ensure the affected persons were provided prompt assistance besides justice.

 
crimes against women
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