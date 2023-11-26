14 lives lost as Gujarat receives heavy unseasonal rainfall, hailstorm

At least 14 people lost their lives in unseasonal rains that wreaked havoc in Gujarat on Sunday, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). At least 40 animals also perished due to the rainfall.

unseasonal rainfall and hailstones lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday. (ANI)

“Three deaths were recorded in Dahod district, two in Bharuch, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchamahals, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat, and Ahmedabad. All human deaths can be attributed to lightning,” an SEOC official told HT. He said that more data is being collected and the death toll can go up.

Gujarat woke up to a cool morning on Sunday after unseasonal rainfall and hailstones lashed several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat is likely to experience rainfall and hailstorms on November 27, too.

“Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds,” according to IMD.

The rains have impacted over 155 talukas.

The Saurashtra region witnessed significant impacts from the changing weather conditions, and other districts across the state also experienced rainfall and strong winds. Cities including Surat, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar were subjected to heavy rainfall. Additionally, poor visibility due to fog has created commuting challenges for riders.

Talala in Gir Somnath district received the highest of 46 mm rainfall till Sunday noon. Other places in Saurashtra that received rainfall included Vanthali in Junagadh (43 mm), Dasada (36 mm) in Surendranagar, Patan-Veraval in Gir Somnath (35 mm) and Keshod in Junagadh (29 mm).

The abrupt weather shift sent netizens into a frenzy. They flocked to various social media platforms, particularly X, to share videos and images of the hailstorm.

The weather department had forecasted rain three days prior to the occurrence.

The IMD also issued warning for fishermen in South Gujarat coast, cautioning against widespread rain, thunderstorms with wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

According to the weather forecast, Surat and Navsari are anticipated to experience very heavy rainfall, while coastal districts including Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, and Botad are likely to receive heavy rain until Monday. Ahmedabad, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, and Dahod also could face heavy rainfall until Monday.

