147-kg pregnant Ganga river dolphin rescued from UP canal, released into Rapti

In a coordinated operation involving teams from four districts of Uttar Pradesh, a 147-kg Ganga river dolphin trapped in a canal in Siswa Shukl village under Kaptanganj police station limits in Kushinagar district was successfully rescued and later released into the Rapti in Gorakhpur on Monday, officials said.

Endangered aquatic mammal transported in a specially designed rescue ambulance with controlled water conditions to minimise stress during transit. (Sourced)

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The endangered aquatic mammal was transported in a specially designed rescue ambulance equipped to maintain adequate water conditions and minimise stress during transit. Wildlife experts and forest officials carefully handled the dolphin because of its size and sensitivity.

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How the rescue unfolded

Hata Range Forest Ranger Amrita Singh said the Forest Department received information about the trapped dolphin two days ago. Acting on the alert, divisional forest officer (DFO) Varun Singh constituted a joint rescue team comprising forest officials from Kushinagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, along with dolphin rescue experts from Lucknow. After several hours of coordinated efforts, the rescue operation was completed successfully.

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Illustration of a Ganga river dolphin.

Pregnant dolphin rescued

{{^usCountry}} Forest officer Arunima Singh said the operation was particularly challenging as the dolphin weighed around 147 kg and required continuous monitoring throughout the rescue and transportation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest officer Arunima Singh said the operation was particularly challenging as the dolphin weighed around 147 kg and required continuous monitoring throughout the rescue and transportation process. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest Department officials added that the rescued dolphin was pregnant, making the rescue operation even more significant from a conservation perspective.

India's national aquatic animal

The Ganga river dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.