14-year-old, accompanying father for treatment, raped at Faridabad hospital

A 14-year-old girl, who accompanied her father for his dialysis treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad Sector 16, was allegedly raped by a hospital staffer who reportedly took her to the building’s basement on the pretext of “some urgent work”.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday and the suspect, identified as Raj Kishore (24) of Bharat Colony in Faridabad, was arrested within hours. He worked as a housekeeping supervisor in the hospital for the last few months, said police.

OP Singh, commissioner of police, said the suspect asked her to follow him “for some urgent work regarding her father’s treatment” while she was returning from the washroom. “He raped her and fled from the spot. The victim narrated her ordeal before her family members who reported to Sector 16 police station. We registered the case under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, teams were formed within minutes and medical examination of the victim was conducted,” he said.

Police said Geeta, inspector from the women’s police station in Sector 16, also reached the spot along with her team and the crime branch.

Singh said the suspect was identified through the CCTV footage with the help of hospital staff. “The teams arrested him within hours based on human intelligence and technical surveillance. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday,” he said.

The police is examining his past records to see if he was involved in any other criminal incidents. They have also recorded the statements of hospital staff and family members.

Police said the victim will be given counselling session through the child welfare committee once she is stable.