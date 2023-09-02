Fed up with sexual abuse, 14-year-old boy slits throat of tutor, say police

A 14-year-old boy slit the throat of a 28-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted him multiple times and blackmailed him, police said on Saturday, adding that the minor was apprehended.

The alleged murder took place in southeast Delhi’s Batla House on Wednesday. The minor, a government school student, was apprehended on Friday, police said.

Officers said they are probing the allegations levelled by the minor, who said the deceased had recorded on his mobile phone an objectionable video of him while sexually assaulting him. Police have recovered the device, officers said.

The video, the minor alleged, was used by the deceased to threaten him into giving into his demands, said deputy commissioner of police (south east) Rajesh Deo.

The deceased was a private tutor by profession, and lived with his family in Zakir Nagar. He was unmarried, said police.

On Wednesday, police received a call at Jamia Nagar at around 2:15pm about blood splattered on the ground of a second-floor apartment in Batla House. When police reached the spot, a one-room set, they found the 28-year-old man lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit and deep cut injuries on his neck, officers said.

“It was found that the flat in which the body was found was owned by the deceased’s family’s and had been rented out, but the tenants vacated it only a few days ago,” a senior police officer said. After a murder case was registered, investigation was taken up, during which the involvement of the minor came to light. During interrogation, it was found that the minor killed the man, police said.

“During sustained interrogation, he told investigators that he had met the accused about two months ago in a park when he offered him some eatables. A few days later, he called the boy to this empty accommodation where he sexually assaulted him. He called him again and did the same. During one of the assaults, he took a video of the boy and then started threatening him that he’ll circulate the video if the boy did not oblige him,” the officer said.

Tired of the threats and repeated sexual assault, the boy decided to kill the man when he got the opportunity, police said.

On Wednesday, the deceased called the boy again in the morning, and when the two met at the house at around 11.30am, the minor took out a sharp paper cutter and slit the man’s throat. He then fled from the spot after taking the man’s phone.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the boy attends a government school in New Friends Colony, and also runs a scrap shop with his father. Police have so far not found any similar case registered against the deceased.

