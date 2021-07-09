Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 15 new Covid-19 cases detected in Ludhiana
others

15 new Covid-19 cases detected in Ludhiana

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday while there was no new death for the third consecutive day
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A health worker collecting swab samples near Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday while there was no new death for the third consecutive day. No mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been detected either.

The fresh cases include five patients with influenza-like symptoms and three patients from outpatient departments. At 177, the number of active cases continued to remain below 200 for the second consecutive day. Presently two patients are on a ventilator.

Since the outbreak last March, Ludhiana has logged a total of 87,100 cases to its tally, of which 2,087 have succumbed and 84,836 patients have recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP