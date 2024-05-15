 15 papers accepted, 6 in fray against Modi from Varanasi - Hindustan Times
15 papers accepted, 6 in fray against Modi from Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 15, 2024 09:59 PM IST

According to the Election Commission of India website, 15 nomination papers have been accepted at the Varanasi parliamentary seat after scrutiny

Seven candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray from the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency, with 36 nomination papers being rejected.

A ghat in Varanasi (HT File Photo)
A ghat in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

According to the Election Commission of India website, 15 nomination papers have been accepted at the Varanasi parliamentary seat after scrutiny. Several candidates filed three and four sets of nomination papers.

At the Varanasi seat, nomination papers of seven candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi- BJP, Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Rai-Congress, Atahar Jamal Lari-BSP, Gagan Prakash-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Paras Nath Keshari-Rashtriya Samajwadi Jankranti Party, and two Independents Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, have been accepted after scrutiny.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is Friday, May 17, before 3 pm.

After that it will be clear, how many candidates are in fray at Varanasi parliamentary seat

