15 papers accepted, 6 in fray against Modi from Varanasi

Seven candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray from the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency, with 36 nomination papers being rejected. A ghat in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

According to the Election Commission of India website, 15 nomination papers have been accepted at the Varanasi parliamentary seat after scrutiny. Several candidates filed three and four sets of nomination papers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At the Varanasi seat, nomination papers of seven candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi- BJP, Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Rai-Congress, Atahar Jamal Lari-BSP, Gagan Prakash-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Paras Nath Keshari-Rashtriya Samajwadi Jankranti Party, and two Independents Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, have been accepted after scrutiny.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is Friday, May 17, before 3 pm.

After that it will be clear, how many candidates are in fray at Varanasi parliamentary seat