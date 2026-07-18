15 years later, death for four in farmer’s murder

HT Correspondent

Investigators said the gang routinely targeted motorists, dragging victims into a nearby orchard before robbing them. (For representation only)

Bringing closure to a 15-year-old murder case, a court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday sentenced four men to death for murdering a farmer during a robbery attempt in neighbouring Shamli district in 2011. Observing that “delay in justice is equivalent to denial of justice”, the court convicted the accused based on eyewitness testimony and documentary evidence.

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Additional District and Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer of Fast Track Court No. 3 Ravi Kumar Diwakar delivered the verdict in the Raj Singh murder case.

According to the prosecution, 48-year-old Raj Singh, a farmer from Bhokarhedi village in Muzaffarnagar, was riding to his sister’s home in Kudana village on the night of August 20, 2011, along with Bijendra. Near a mango orchard, they were allegedly intercepted by robbers armed with sticks. Bijendra was tied up while Raj Singh was beaten and later shot dead for resisting an attempt to snatch his motorcycle and cash.

Police later arrested Ajit, Suraj alias Kala, Anil and Sunil, and filed a chargesheet. During the trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses. Relying on oral and documentary evidence, the court convicted all four and sentenced them to death.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the gang routinely targeted motorists, dragging victims into a nearby orchard before robbing them. Raj Singh’s resistance proved fatal, culminating in Friday’s verdict after nearly a decade and a half of legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the gang routinely targeted motorists, dragging victims into a nearby orchard before robbing them. Raj Singh’s resistance proved fatal, culminating in Friday’s verdict after nearly a decade and a half of legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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