157,000 smart meters installed in Gurugram: DHBVN

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Saturday said that it has installed 157,000 smart meters in Gurugram and covered 1,314km network of power lines where high tension cables have been put underground. Officials from the power distribution company said the target is to install 297,000 smart meters across the district and put 2,000km high tension lines underground by the end of 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that the work of installing smart meters and underground cabling under the Smartgrid project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The project was started in 2018.

According to the officials, the smart meters will do away with the need for manual meter reading and resulting disputes, reducing thefts and increasing billing efficiency.

Vikas Malik, chief engineer, Smartgrid project, said that the laying of high tension cables underground will help improve power supply and minimise leakage of power in the system.

“We have also installed 230 smart feeders, out of the 580 smart feeders which have to be installed under the project,” he said.

The officials said that once the Smartgrid project is completed, the power utility will have the ability to switch supply of power from one area to another in case of load shedding through control room. The underground cables and smart feeders will also help in managing the load evenly and balance the supply in areas which have low load requirement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the final stages, the project will see that overhead power cables in most of the areas of the district have been brought underground, Malik said.