15-year-old dalit girl gangraped, commits suicide in Hoshiarpur

A 15-year-old dalit girl of a village under Bulhowal police station committed suicide after she was allegedly raped by two men of the same village on Sunday.

The First-Information Report (FIR) says that the girl had gone out in the morning to see her friend. On the way, two men Lovepreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh forcibly took her to a tubewell, where she was gang raped. The victim’s family alleged that the accused poisoned her, before dropped her on the outskirts of the village. She was taken to the civil hospital and later to a private medical institution where she died, they claimed.

A medical examination has confirmed rape and on the basis of this, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, the SC Act and Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 365 (abduction), 366-A (kidnapping a minor to seduce her for an illicit relationship) and 376 of Indian Penal Code.

Preliminary police investigation has, however, revealed that the girl had returned home in about two hours, but she consumed poison on Sunday late evening. The police were also informed in the night. DSP (special branch) Satinder Chadha said the accused had not yet been arrested.