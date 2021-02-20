15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl

A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended for raping his 10-year-old neighbour in the common toilets of labour quarters at Uchhi Mangali village.

The minor girl’s mother told the police that on Friday, she, along with her husband, was away at the market to buy vegetables, while their daughter was alone at home.

On returning home, they could not find their daughter anywhere. Looking for her, she went to the common toilets and was shocked to see a boy raping her.

She raised the alarm, which prompted the boy to flee the scene, following which she sounded the police.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said they lodged an FIR immediately after receiving a complaint and apprehended the accused on Saturday.

He is facing a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to a juvenile home.

Mother’s grit leads to arrest

of minor daughter’s molester

LUDHIANA A mother’s arduous efforts to trace her 10-year-old daughter’s molester led to his arrest on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Verma, 55, of Hari Kartar Colony.

The woman, a resident of Basti Abdullapur, told the police that she worked at a factory near her house. On February 11, her daughter came to her factory to complain that a man, claiming to be a friend of her father, entered their house and molested her.

The woman said the man was captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the house. Taking pictures from the footage, she and her husband went from street to street to find the accused and managed to trace him on Friday. The couple contacted the police and the accused was arrested.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, the investigating officer in the case, said Verma had been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Model Town police station.