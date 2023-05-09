Sangam city celebrates Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary

Various events marked 162nd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore in Sangam city on Tuesday.

School students presenting a programme to mark the occasion at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Bengali Social and Cultural Association (BSCA) paid floral tributes to the first Indian Nobel laureate Tagore at Golpark crossing in Tagore Town.

Prabhat Pheri (morning march) was organised from different sides of the Golpark by the members of Swarbitan Music Society, Sur O Shree, Purnima Sammelani and thereafter Rabindra Sangeet was also rendered by these organisations.

Likewise, the members from various other organisations, educational institutions, cultural and social organisations and many others paid floral tributes by garlanding his statue here. Those present on the occasion included BSCA office bearers like president Manoj Banerjee, Rajen Dutta (advisor), vice presidents Dilip Dutta, Swapan Samaddar, Anjan Chatterjee, Mukti Dutta Vyas besides Shanker Chatterjee, secretary. The programme was conducted by Chandana Ghosh.

In the evening, BSCA under the auspices of Jagat Taran Education Society organised a cultural programme based on Tagore’s poems and songs.

Celebrations were also held at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School. The students of pre- primary, primary and secondary section here paid tributes by presenting speech, dances, singing melodious Rabindra Sangeet, reciting poems and recitals from Tagore’s repertoire. The programme also marked the first onstage activity of the pre-primary wing of session 2023-24.

The programme started with garlanding and laying wreaths on the statue of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in ‘Rabindralay Auditorium’ by school principal Sushmita Kanungo.

Students of pre-primary level gave a dance performance followed by Class 5 student Maharishi Mukherjee who threw light on the personality and works of Gurudev. Simran Gupta of class 12 delivered a speech highlighting his contribution to Indian literature. Students of class 4 recited the poem ‘Mera sheesh nawa do apni charan dhul ke tal mein’ composed by Tagore and the school choir group presented a melodious presentation of Rabindra Sangeet.

