16-member Punjab AGTF team gets Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal

Chandigarh : The Union ministry of home affairs on Monday awarded 16-member team of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF), Punjab, with the “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022.

The awardees include AGTF chief additional director general of police (ADGP) Pramod Ban and team members deputy inspector general Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, assistant inspector generals Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Sandeep Goel, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and sub-inspectors Sukhpreet Singh, Sumit Goyal, Nitin Kumar, Shaganjeet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Rahul Kumar Chechi, Moninder Singh, Rahul Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Avtar Singh and Sukhjinder Singh.

The AGTF was constituted on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to stamp out gangsters and anti-social elements from the state using intelligence-based inputs and coordinating with field units of the state police. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has been supervising the functioning of the AGTF.

Congratulating the AGTF team, Yadav expressed gratitude to the Union ministry for recognising the services of these officials. “This recognition will boost the morale of the Punjab Police force and encourage them to work with more dedication and devotion,” he said.

Special operations by the AGTF led to neutralization of two dreaded gangsters and arrest of 12, besides recovery of 24 weapons, 1.05kg of heroin and ₹79.27 lakh drug money, 11 vehicles and a police uniform from their possession, said an official spokesperson.