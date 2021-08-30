17kg heroin seizure: Ferozepur man held for designing cavity to conceal drug

Amritsar Three days after police seized 17-kg heroin from a taxi driver Ranjit Singh, alias Sonu of the district, from Madhopur in Pathankot, investigation has shown that the accused, arrested now, had sneaked in two such contraband consignment in the state over the past few months. A Ferozepur resident has also been arrested in connection with the case.

In preliminary interrogation, Sonu has confessed that he had picked up this recent consignment from the Naushera area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on the instructions of his namesake Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, of Patti in Tarn Taran, who is in Faridkot Jail, and Malkeet Singh, alias Laddu of Patti, who is in a Muktsar jail.

Police have launched raids to identify the accused and the locations where the previous two consignments were delivered.

Laddu was jailed for his involvement in Patti double-murder case in which local Akali leader Amandeep Singh, alias Fauji, and his friend Prabhjit Singh, were shot dead by notorious gangster Preet Sekhon on instructions from a Canada-based gangster Lakbir Singh, alias Landa.

Sonu was transporting this consignment in a specially designed cavity in his Toyota Innova Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). Both Rana and Laddu had been brought to the district on production warrant.

“We are working to identify the people to whom the previous consignments were handed over. Our probe to zero in on the source of the smuggling racket is on,” a police source said, adding they have arrested Harwinder Singh, alias Pappu of Zira area, in Ferozepur district. “Pappu is the one who used to design and fit the special cavity in vehicles for concealing and smuggling of heroin,” he said.

SSP rural Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “It is rare for heroin in such huge quantity to be seized on its way from J&K to Punjab via Pathankot. This is first huge seizure of heroin smuggled from J&K in recent decades.”

On August 21, the rural police had seized 41-kg heroin pushed into the Indian territory through the barbed wire fence with the help of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur.